Kulsoom, Yasmin papers for NA-120 by-polls accepted

Begum Nawaz leaves for London

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A returning officer has accepted the nomination paper of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate for NA-120 by-election. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate for NA-120 by-election and the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, departed for London on Thursday.

Kulsoom Nawaz was originally scheduled to appear before the returning officer – the last day for completion of scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates for NA-120 by-election next month.

Kulsoom Nawaz left for London via PK757 flight. She will undergo a medical checkup there and will return to Lahore on September 23.

Her lawyer will appear before the NA-120 returning officer instead.

Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers were challenged by Awami Tehreek’s Ishtiaq Chaudhry, who filed the objections with the returning officer claiming that though Kulsoom disclosed her Iqama [foreign work contract] in the nomination papers, she failed to disclose the salary received through the contract.

The nomination papers for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid have been approved, it was reported earlier on Thursday.

Speaking to media later, Yasmin Rashid said she has submitted 25 objections against nomination of Kulsoom Nawaz for NA-120 by-election.

The PTI leader alleged that Kulsoom Nawaz had hidden facts in her nomination papers and demanded that Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers be rejected. The nomination papers were submitted to the returning officer between August 10-12. The NA-120 seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28. In the 2013 General Elections, Nawaz had won the seat by a substantial margin, defeating PTI’s Yasmin Rashid – who will be contesting for the seat this time around too.