Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes successful surgery in London: Shehbaz Sharif

Former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone successful surgery in London, CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday.

Her brother-in-law tweeted:

We are grateful to Allah Almighty for successful surgery of Kalsoom bhabi … May she get well soon!

Kulsoom, wife of deposed PM Nawaz Sharif, was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, last month. Quoting sources, Express News reported that the former first lady was diagnosed with the disease in London, where she went for medical tests last week.

Doctors, however, said the type of cancer Kulsoom was suffering from was treatable.