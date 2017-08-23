Kulsoom Nawaz suffering from blood cancer, confirm UK doctors

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz is suffering from blood cancer, doctors in the UK have confirmed.

It was earlier reported that the Kulsoom, who is running in the race for the NA-120 by-election, had throat cancer. However, sources told that doctors in the UK have diagnosed her with blood cancer in its initial stage and her chemotherapy will start next week.

Railways Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique had refuted rumours that Maryam Nawaz, Kulsoom’s daughter, will run for NA-120 instead of her mother because of her sickness.

Gen Qamar calls Nawaz, inquires about Kulsoom’s health

Kulsoom is running for the seat left vacant after her husband’s disqualification by the top court. The former first lady went to London last week for for medical tests.

Earlier in the day, Army chief General Qamar Bajwa called up Sharif to inquire about Kulsoom Nawaz’s health.

The army chief expressed his best wishes and prayers for the health of the former first lady, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan also expressed his best wishes for the former premier’s wife. “I wish her the best as she fights this disease and pray she wins her battle against cancer,” he wrote on Twitter.