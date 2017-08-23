Kulsoom Nawaz diagnosed with throat cancer

Observer Report

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for NA 120 and wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with throat cancer, her doctor in the United Kingdom confirmed on Tuesday.

The former first lady, who is currently in London, will undergo treatment in the England capital in coming days.

Medical experts say her cancer is in its initial stages and is treatable, according to media reports.

There are also reports that Kulsoom will not take part in her election campaign for NA-120 by-poll which is scheduled to take place on September 17.

Kulsoom filed nomination papers for NA-120 after the seat fell vacant following her husband Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28.