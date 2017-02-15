Kulgam, Pulwama, Islamabad zones shut to mourn killings

Pulwama

In occupied Kashmir, normal life remained crippled in Kulgam, Pulwama and Islamabad areas in South Kashmir Wednesday against the killings of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed in Kulgam, Qaimoh, Devsar and DH Pora Tehsils of the district while traffic was off the road. Shutdown was also observed in Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district.

Police and paramilitary forces wearing riot gears were deployed in strength to thwart any attempts by protesters to take to the streets in the South Kashmir areas.

The Indian forces had killed six Kashmiri youth on Sunday at Frisal in Kulgam. People continued to visit families of the martyrs on the fourth consecutive day Wednesday to offer condolences.

Meanwhile, residents continued to raise donations for the house owner, Abdul Majid Reshi, whose house was raised to ground by Indian forces at Frisal. His son, Ishaq Reshi, was also killed in the incident.

On the other hand, strike was also held in Kishtwar town of Jammu region over the killing of a youth, who fell from a mountaintop to avoid police chasing.

The family members, relatives and locals staged a protest demanding registration of the murder against the police personnel involved in the chase. The protest was led by Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kitchloo.—KMS