Kulbhushan case, an opportunity

TO save its masked spy arrested from Balochistan province in March last year, New Delhi has moved International Court of Justice (ICJ) to get the hanging of Kulbhushan Yadav suspended. In its petition, India has also contended that it was not being provided consular access to Yadav describing it as a violation of Vienna Convention.

We understand it is an excellent opportunity for Pakistani authorities to expose India’s ugly face to the world by presenting evidence it has secured from Kulbhushan as well as other sources before the ICJ. We should fully contest the case and not shy from presenting the proofs about Indian subversive activities especially carried out by Kulbhushan on Pakistani soil, which resulted in the death of scores of innocent people. The acts of agent aimed at undermining multi billion dollars CPEC project and trigger anarchy in Balochistan amounts to state terrorism, therefore, Kulbhushan deserves no reprieve of any sort. If that happens, it will be like desecrating the blood of the martyrs who lost their lives in the sordid acts. In fact all legal and judicial requirements have been followed in the trial of Kulbushan Yadav and the same were conveniently conveyed to the Indian side, which has also insistently been demanding access to the spy despite the fact that a spy is not entitled to such kind of facility. We expect that the ICJ, an organ of the United Nations, will act according to the requirements of justice and pass an order keeping in view the bloodbath carried out by Kulbhushan and its network on Pakistani soil. Our Foreign Office has already shared dossiers with the UN on the basis of confessional statement of Yadav and the same may be presented before the ICJ for its consideration that will help the court to reach the conclusion at the earliest. Entire Pakistani nation does not want any sort of compromise or leniency on this issue and we expect that as soon as the ICJ delivers its judgment, the decision of his execution will be implemented without any delay.

