KUBS extends specialised degree program’s admission date

City Reporter

Karachi University’s Director Admissions has extended the date for submission of admission forms in Karachi University Business School (KUBS) Specialized Degree Program 2017 for three days.

An official said that admissions to BBA four years and EMBA (2.5 years Weekends) Program are announced.

Interested candidates may download the admission form from official website of KU (www.uok.edu.pk) and submit admission forms till January 25 2017 with cash payment of Rs 1,000 at UBL branches situated at Silver Jubilee Gate KU, Campus Branch KU, Nazimabad Chowrangi Branch and PIDC House Branch during banking hours.