KU issues code of conduct for students

City Reporter

Adviser of the University of Karachi Dr Ghazal Khawaja on Sunday notified the code of conduct for the students of the university.

According to the notification, there should be no activity against national security and integrity and no interference in the varsity’s administrative activities.

Anti-social activities in the varsity and use of threats and violence are highly prohibited. Social media activities of students must be in accordance with ethical norms and must not provoke regional and sectarian divide and refrain from abusing.

Smoking and use and sale of ‘Ghutka’, ‘Pan’, ‘Chhalia’ is also strictly prohibited and will be dealt with according to law. There would be no unauthorised use of varsity’s property, including transport.

Students must respect teachers and non-teaching staff and cooperate with security staff for ensuring discipline. Wall chalking and posters pasting will also be prohibited, said the notification.

Carrying and use of arms or ammunition or explosive material will strictly be prohibited as well. All the students have to follow the university’s rules and regulations including maintaining at least 75 percentage attendance in classes, said the notification.

Any sort of programme in the varsity will need a five-day prior written permission from the relevant chairman and department. All co-curricular activities must be taken place with the guidance of the departmental student advisers.

Students were also directed not to enter the residential area of the campus. Students found in violation of university code of conduct will be dealt with in accordance with the university’s code of conduct and law.