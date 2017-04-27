KU extends last date for admissions in degree colleges

City Reporter

The University of Karachi has extended the last date for admissions to degree classes in the affiliated colleges.

An announcement to this effect was made by an official of the institution on Wednesday.

He said, the Karachi University Registrar has notified that the last date for admission in First and Second Year of B.A.(Pass)/ B.Sc Pass and B.Com classes in the affiliated colleges of Karachi, University has been extended up to May 31 with the late fees of Rs. 1,000 with the condition that the admitted students shall have to complete the requisite attendance by the end of the session.

Admissions in the respective colleges will be allowed subject to availability of seats as per allocations by the University of Karachi, it was further pointed out.