KU extends evening admission schedule

City Reporter

The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the last date for the submission of admission forms for Evening Program-2017.

KU Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi on Wednesday announced

that the admission forms with the Prospectus can be obtained on the payment of Rs. 1700/- from UBL Silver Jubilee Booth, KU till December 30 from 9:00am to 4:00pm and from 4:00pm to 6:00pm from UBL Campus Branch of the university.

Moreover, candidates who wish to take admissions on the donor seats may collect admission forms by paying Rs. 2200/- from UBL Campus Branch.

The forms can be submitted to the Directorate of Admissions at Administration Block KU till December 30.