KU cancels admission of 18 students for submitting forged mark-sheets

Staff Reporter

Karachi University has canceled admission of 11 of its morning program students and seven pertaining to evening session for submitting forged mark-sheets. Dr. Khalid Iraqi, Director Administration, Karachi University in a statement issued Sunday said as per practice documents submitted by students granted admission to Honors programs were sent for confirmation to Board of Intermediate Education – Karachi. The BIE-K identified 18 of the mark-sheets to be fake and consequently admission granted to them by KU was immediately canceled, he said. Students found to had used unsporting means in seeking admission to KU programs included those from Computer Sciences, Chemistry, Criminology, Geology (B.sc), Physics, Marine Science, Physiology, Women Studies departments alongwith a student who managed to get enrolled with Institute of Space and Planetary AstroPhysics. Those from evening session included candidates from Public Administration. Computer Science, Criminology, Food Science and Technology, Department of Communication and Media Sciences respectively.