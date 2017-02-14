KU bids farewell to Dr Jaffar Ahmed

City Reporter

Dr. Jaffar Ahmed is a great asset to the University of Karachi and his services will be remembered forever. A good teacher is one who remains in touch with students and work for the betterment of the society.

These views were expressed by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, at the farewell gathering in honor of former Director Pakistan Study Center, University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed, organized by Program on Peace, Democracy and Intercultural Harmony at the Campus on Tuesday.

‘I have accepted the challenge of bringing out KU from the crisis and with the support of faculty and staff I am quite hopeful that I would be successful’, added the Vice Chancellor Dr. Khan.

Dean faculty of Social Sciences KU Prof. Dr. Moonis Ahmar lauded the services of Dr. Jaffar Ahmed and said that he always strived for fighting against all societal issues and never compromised on principles. Our society needs enlightened people like Dr. Jaffar Ahmed.