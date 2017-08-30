KU announces MBBS final professional annual exam 2017 results

\Karachi University’s Controller Examinations Dr. Irfan Aziz on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2017.\Karachi University’s Controller Examinations Dr. Irfan Aziz on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2017. Naureen Ahmed Syed from Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry secured first position. Erum Shakeel from Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) and Usman Zafar Kahara from Liaquat National Medical College shared second positions while Fizza Zulfiqar from Liaquat National Medical College remained third. According to results, 578 students appeared in the examination and of these 481 were declared as successful. The pass percentage remained 83.22, it was further pointed out. —APP

