KU announces Evening Program admission lists

Staff Reporter

University of Karachi’s Director Admissions, Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi Sunday notified that admission lists of the Evening Program Admissions 2017 have been announced.

The selected candidates are directed to submit their admission fees from January 16 to 19 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Camp Office of the Directorate of the Admissions located at the Gymnasium Hall, near Post office KU.

Candidates not satisfied with the provisional admission list can submit a claim form that can be obtained from UBL Bank University Campus Branch against payment of Rs. 500 from January 16 to 19, it was further stated.

Moreover, candidates who wish to take admissions on the donor seats in Evening Program may collect their admission forms paying Rs. 2,200 from January 16 to 20 from UBL Booth at Silver Jubilee Gate KU from 9 am to 4 pm and submit it to the Directorate of Admissions at Administration Block KU from 9:30 am to 4 pm.