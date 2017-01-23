KTI chief expresses concern over traffic jams

City Reporter

The president of Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI), Muhammad Ashraf Banglori, has expressed concern at the worst traffic jams in the metropolis.

The KTI chief, in a statement here on Sunday, maintained that the ‘unplanned development works’ in the city are also hampering the flow of traffic.

He suggested that at the site of such works the deployment of traffic police personnel be enhanced.

Banglori said that development works in Golimar, Grumandir and Gulahsn-i-Iqbal are causing traffic jams which result in inconveniences to commuters.

He pointed towards missing manhole covers, and said accumulation of sewerage water on the roads is also causing problems for the people.

Banglori appealed to the authorities to direct the officials of the organisations concerned to pay attention towards resolving these problems.