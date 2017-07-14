KSE Index shows resilience, drops 8 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which opened negative plunged by over 700 points in Thursday trading, however managed to recover by showing strong resilience to comeback with a slight loss of 8 points to close in red at 43783 levels.

However during intraday trading the index dipped as low as 43060 levels but with the support of potential investors of and institutional support the index managed a comeback with a slight loss of mere 8 point at the close. The rising political noise and uncertainty the majority of the market players preferred to sit aside waiting for the time when the dust is settled down.

According to market analysts if the volatile conditions persist at political front the index support is initially placed at 43,300 levels which is the lower Bollinger band on daily charts. On the other hand if the aforementioned support is broken then 42,700 would be the second support zone.

Meanwhile amid an extremely low market volume of 125 million all shares K Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 19 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders were including TRG and Engro Polymer with trade volumes of 8 million and 6 million shares to their credit respectively.