KSE index remains positive, gains 18 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 Index though remained positive with a slight gain of 18 points to close in green at 50162 levels yet sluggish activity concluded in a low mar-ket volume of 232 million shares here Wednesday. Meanwhile the oil prices which have a widespread impact on global Markets were reflected in investors doubt about the ability of OPEC to rebalance the oil market with drilling activity in U.S. rose for the 20th straight week by 11 rigs, making a total of 733, reported by Baker Hughes.

According to market analysts the losses in global crude market resulted in oil stocks trading and closing lower while the fear of disruption in LNG supply from Qatar also impacted Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and Engro Corportation negatively. On the KSE-100 Index front Dewan Spinng was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 23 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were including Engro Polymer and Power Cement( Right) with trade volumes of 21 million and 19 million to their credit respectively.