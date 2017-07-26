KSE Index on recovery, gains 390 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which experiencing a depressed spell for quite sometimes due to uncertain political conditions and an out of proportion blowing out of the PANAMA case by vested interests of both sides of the table had a heavy impact on the capital market, however the market seems to have gained some confidence reflected in the improved market volume from 125 million of the previous session to over 223 million shares on Tuesday.

The index after remaining positive through out the day closed in green with a gain of 388 points at 45917 levels here today.

The volume leader of the day was as usual TRG with a trade of 16 million shares to its credit while other two volume leaders of the day Azgard nine and Engro Polymer with trade volumes of 13.94 million and 13.90 million shares to their credit respectively.

The gainers stocks of 259 companies had an edge over the losing shares of 101 companies.