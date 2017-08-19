KSE index dips by 57 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Sluggish market activity led the KSE 100 Index to dip by 57 points closing in red at 43076 point levels here on the last trading session of the week on Friday.

In fact the volatile political campaigns launched both by the opposition as well as the ruling parties deprived the capital market of the benefits of the strong rally of the impressed corporate results which are supposed to trigger market sentiments and the trade activities, however contrary to that the market closed with a low market volume of 188 million all shares.

Azgard nine however retained its position as the volume leader on the second day with a trade volume of 18.15 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders of the day were Aisha Steel and TRG with trade volumes of 14 million shares and 13 million shares to their credit respectively.

Overall trade complexion of the market led the stocks of 196 companies as the losers while shares of 145 companies were the gainers.