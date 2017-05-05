KSE index bounces, gains 678 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 made an impressive recovery with a quantum jump of 678 points to close in green at 49283 levels here on Thursday.

Today’s rally was triggered Led by oil based stock financial sector, steel and cement sectors. It seems that in the couple of next trading session is poised to accelerate bullish momentum , said market analysts.

Amid an improved market volume of 287 million all shares Engro polymer was the volume leader of the day with a trade of39 million shares to its credit. the other two volume leaders were including

Investment Capital Bank and Aisha Steel with trade volumes of 20 million and 14 million to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices remained low to US$47.34/bbl as global supply glut continues to weigh on prices. The losses, however, were recovered after API showed a surprise fall in U.S. crude oil stocks of 4.2 million barrels this week.