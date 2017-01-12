KSE continues to witness bullish trend, crosses 49,000 mark

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100-Index closed higher on Wednesday having 49371.60 points with a positive change of 505.81 and volume of 191,354,310 shares. High and Low were 49389.89 and 48865.79 respectively. Total volume traded in the market was 460,693,870 shares with 411 total traded companies out of which 236 were up 159 were down and 16 were unchanged.

Commercial banks was the top traded sector with total traded volume of 54,188,400 shares. It was followed by technology & communication with a total traded volume of 51,845,000 shares.

The three top traded companies were Engro Fert. with a volume of 31,746,500 and price per share of 70.57 (0.95), TRG Pak Ltd with a volume 25,513,500 of price per share of 47.98 (1.97), Pace (Pak) Ltd. with a volume 19,485,000 of price per share of 12.41 (0.24).

The top three advancers were Bata (Pak) with price per share 4300.00 (100.00), Unilever Foods with price per share of 5700.00 (70.00) and Service Ind. Ltd. share of 1604.14 (63.70).