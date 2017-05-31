KSE 100 again sheds 685 points

Tax measures dragging PSX Index

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-index once again plunged by 685 points as overall trading recorded a decline of 1.32% to close in red at 51,453 levels here on Tuesday.

Actually the market sentiments were so depressed that at one stage KSE-100 index dropped by 850 points during the day yet the steep falling trend was stalled with a recovery to close above 51450 levels.

According to market analysts one of the major reasons behind steep decline of the index were the new taxation measures having a negative impact on the market players.

Besides drop in trading activity the market volume also remained low at 234 million all shares, however the cement and other construction material were the highlight of the market where Power Cement was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 23 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were Engro Polymer and TRG Pakistan with volumes of 11 million and 9 million respectively.