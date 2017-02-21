KSE-100 remains positive with gain of 85 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which had dipped below 49000 levels in the previous session as the political noise had an impact on the market sentiments revived its bullish spirit to some extent with a gain of 85 points to close in green at 49015 levels here on Tuesday. The market witnessed a slight improvement despite selling pressure and profit taking however the stocks related construction energy and financial sector were posing resilience amid thin market volume of 343 million all shares. The volume leader of the day was Power cement with a trade of 36 million shares to its credit while K Electric and Aisha Steel were second and third volume leaders with trade volumes of 34 million and 29 million shares respectively.

Volumes were led by:

1. Power Cement Ltd.: 36.3m shares traded (-4.79pc);

2. K-electric Ltd.: 34.9m shares traded (+0.31pc);

3. Aisha Steel Mill: 29.4m shares traded (+4.28pc);

4. Dost Steels Ltd.: 20.9m shares traded (0pc); and,

5. TRG Pak Ltd: 16.7m shares traded (+4.78pc).

Meanwhile, rally continued in the international oil prices which rose in the previous session despite Baker Hughes reporting a rise in U.S. rigs for a fifth consecutive week by 6 rigs, making a total rigs count to 597. In addition, Hedge funds raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil last week to a new record high. However, experts believe that OPEC could extend the pact or apply deeper cuts if global crude inventories fail to drop enough.