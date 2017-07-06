KSE 100 positive with 19 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index which has become a victim of excessive political noise especially the prolonged law process to ascertain fact or fiction in Panama case allegations again showed resilience to remain positive with a gain of 19 points to close in green at 45413 point levels here on Wednesday.

However the greatest impact on the market was stemmed from depreciation of PKR Country’s banking sector is set to benefit from the depreciation in PKR 108 interbank rate.

Although market volume also improved a little bit yet 204 million all market shares remained on the lower side however TRG was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 17 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders of the day were including Bank of Punjab and Engro Polyer with trade volumes of 16 million and 8.82 million shares to their credit respectively.

Overall trading view of the market indicated losers of 186 companies shares while 157 remained gainers in today’s trading session.

This benefit is likely to be two pronged. Firstly, if as expected, PKR continues to lose ground, banks are likely to realize higher income from trading in the foreign currency, a head where they disappointed last year as USD stood firm PKR105.

On a more sustainable basis, headwinds on the exchange parity will also result in country “importing inflation” and that will further mitigate the case of a pick-up in DR, thus further strengthening the investment case of the banks. In this backdrop, we prefer banks with i) higher portion of CA (as they don’t get re-priced at higher rates) and ii) higher ADR (where the asset is linked to a benchmark rate). However, the immediate impact of a hike in DR is slightly negative as the liabilities linked to DR will be immediately re-priced to a higher rate while the assets get re-priced with a lag.

The E and P sector is likely to be one of the prime beneficiaries of the currency devaluation given sales of the sector are benchmarked to USD. Furthermore, cash reserves in foreign currency deposits will enable them to recognize a one-off of revaluation gain.