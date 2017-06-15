KSE-100 plunges by 462 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which had showed some sign of recovery once again hit by political noise stemmed from PANAMA case which dragged the index by 462 points here on Wednesday. The uncertainty continued to persist causing an impact on the confidence of the investors reflected in low market volumes of 255 million points when the market closed in red on a slashed levels of 47608 points. According to market analysts the bearish trend expected to move alongwith volatile trading with flows i guiding the market direction while news flow pertaining to Panama investigations likely to keep participants to sit on the fence waiting for the time when the dust is settled down.

Meanwhile the Power-R was the volume leader of the day with a huge volume of 59 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders were including the Bank of Punjab and Dost Steel with trade volumes of 19 million and 17 million shares to their credit respectively. The bearish trend affected majority of the shares as the shares of 269 companies faced a decline while the shares of 81 companies remained positive.