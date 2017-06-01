KSE 100 Index witnesses crash like scenario

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Political noise blown up out of proportion was the major reason for creating a crash like situation at PSX where the bench mark KSE 100 faced the brunt plunging by 861 points washing away the gains of the previous week to close in red at 50591 levels here Wednesday.

Actually the steep fall of the index happened a day before the upgradation of the PSX from frontier to emerging markets by MSCI which is bound the open doors for foreign investment in at least heavy stocks to be listed with MSCI index yet the persisting volatile political conditions forced the players to off load their position creating a selling pressure in the market.

The energy sector however prevail in the trading activity culminated in a market volume of 410 million all shares.

OGDC one of the heavy weight stocks was the lime light of todays session with a trade volume of26 million shares to make it volume leader of the day.

Other volume leaders also related to energy sector including Engro Corporation and K Electric with trade volumes of 23 million shares and 21 million shares to their credit respectively.