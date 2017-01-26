KSE-100 Index tramples historic 50,000 levels mark

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PSX bench mark KSE-100 Index after a short pause in the last trading session revived its bullish momentum to achieve the much desired levels of 50192 after a gain of 435 points closing in green here on Thursday.

The index also dipped to 49668 levels before settling down at 50,192 levels undaunted of selling pressure by foreign institutional investors pulling out Rs1.08 billion in the last trading session.

At the close of the session on the back of some positive developments including strong corporate results, a 3.4 percent drop in consumer price index raising expectations for a policy rate cut by 25 bps in the Monetary policy review on January 28. Amid a market volume of 449 million all shares, K Electric remained the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 74 million its credit, the other two volume leaders of the day were including Japan power and PIAA with trade volumes of 32 million and 26 million shares respectively.

Meanwhile the decline in food prices during first three weeks of January, suggest Jan 2017 CPI is likely to drop lower than its last six months level to 3.4% vs. 3.7% in Dec-16. Taking cue from the potentially low CPI in second half of financial year 2017 the monetary policy likely to cut the policy rate 26bps when SBP announces policy rate of January 28.