KSE 100-index slides by 65 points

Chinese investment to give new direction to PSX

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 index which is in a correction spell for the last two trading session against dipped by 65 points to close in red at 46,443 levels in a thin market volume of 229 million all shares on the last trading session of the week on Friday. It may noted that though the index opened positive, remained bullish in the first half of previous trading session yet could not sustain on higher side and lost all its gains in second half; consequently.

Pakistan Bulk Terminal improved its position as the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 37 million shares to its credit while Engro Polymer and Dost Steel were second and third volume leaders with trade of 16 million and 12 million shares to their respective credit.

Meanwhile, the bid submitted by the Chinese consortium for a 40 per cent stake in PSX emerged as the highest and acceptable under the relevant Regulations. The divestment committee will now issue the Letter of Acceptance to the above consortium, subject to formal approval of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. It may be mentioned that the PSX had received four bids from strategic investors from China, the UK and US, equity funds and local financial institutions including MCB Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited and Habib Bank Limited. The Chinese investment is likely to give a new direction in the history of regional bourses.