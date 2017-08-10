KSE 100 index shows resilience remains positive

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Despite political hype being raised by different political forces weighing heavily on the confidence of the investors, yet the market remained positive with a gain of 19 points to show resilience at 45998 here on Wednesday.

The trade activity is likely to remain uncertain due to ongoing volatile political campaigns this week which reflected the low market volume of 213 million all shares in trading session.

The Aisha Steel of Arif Habib group was the volume leader of the day with a trade of over 19 million shares to its credit. It may be noted that Arif Habib group is in the process of setting-up power plant with Chinese funding. According to market analysts Pakistan is set to attract more chinese investment for setting up another Thar coal-fired power plant as the country seeks to aggressively utilize indigenous energy resource to reduce its reliance on imported fuels. Arif Habib is going to set-up 330 (MW) Thar coal-fired power.

The other two volume leaders of the day were K Electric and TRG with trade volumes of 14.75 million shares and 14.35 million shares to their credit respectively.

Despite sluggish trade activity the stocks of 222 companies were the gainers while shares of 134 companies were on the losing side.