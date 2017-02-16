KSE-100 index returns to recovery, gains 374 points

Int’l oil prices remain volatile

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which was in a correction spell finally bounces back with a recovery of 374 points to close in green at 49,588 points here on Thursday. The recovery was attributed to a strong rally of corporate results as well as the market appetite which may help to gain further as the bullish sentiments were quite visible in the market.

The cement, power, and steel sector look the choice areas for the investors on the back of tremendous development activity across the country. Meanwhile Aisha Steel and Dost steel were in the limelight with respective trading activity of 21.72 million and 21.42 million shares to their credit accordingly while TRG Pakistan was the third volume leader with a trade of 13 million shares. In an overall trading activity out of a trading activity in stocks of 402 companies 252 companies were leading over 130 loser companies while stocks of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile the bearish trend in the international oil prices continued to persist as the oil prices again fell in the previous session after EIA reported a large build of 9.5mnbbl in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week, compared with the expectations for a rise of 3.7mnbbl. However, experts suggest the prices to remain range-bound in a short-term because of the conflicting price drivers of OPEC’s cuts and rising U.S. inventories and production.