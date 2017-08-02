KSE-100 index resumes momentum

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index commenced the growth momentum with a gain of 522 points to close in green at 46533 levels here Tuesday. Actually the potential investors confidence seems to have refreshed with the settling down of the political dust on the back of historic verdict by the Apex court on Panacase which claimed heavily on the capital market of the country during last many months. Stock exchange is likely to regain provided political scene of the country remained stable in the coming days . The market volume also remained stable at 256 million. Azgard nine was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 21 million shares. The other two volume leaders were TRG and Aisha Steelwith trade volumes of 16 million and 15 million shares respectively. Meanwhile 249 gainer stocks dominated over stocks of 112 companies while 16 stocks remained unchanged.