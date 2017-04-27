KSE-100 index resists with a slight gain of 42 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index showing resilience again bearish trend managed to gain 42 points to close in green at 49827 levels here on Wednesday,

The strong earnings of the corporate sector especially the financial, cement, steel, fertilizer etc likely to ignite spark in the coming sessions, however the political noise continues to distract the focus of the market players.

It may be noted that the Engro Fertilizer Company Ltd. (EFERT) posted earnings of PKR1.66bn (EPS: PKR1.24) in 1QCY17 down 22%YoY. Out of a total quota of 93k tons of export, the company has exported 31k tons mainly to East Africa during the quarter at a FOB price of USD235-245/ton. The company is expected to incur a CAPEX of PKR2.0-2.5bn on account of compressor installation in addition to a normalized CAPEX of PKR1.0-1.5bn in the ongoing year.

On the other hand the international oil prices are on a falling trend that making a low of US$48.87/bbl after American Petroleum Institute reported a rise in U.S. crude oil stocks by 0.9 million barrels this week. In contrary, experts expect oil supply to decline over next three weeks, which will support oil prices. However, participants will be focused on official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

On the home front the market volume remains positive at 323 million all shares where summit bank was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 22 million shares to its credit. The stocks other two companies including Azgard ine and Engro polymer were second and third top volume leaders with a trade of 21 million and 20 million to their credit respectively.