KSE 100-Index remains volatile with continued correction

Oil price stability still unpredictable

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Continuation of corrective spell further drags the benchmark KSE-100 Index by 209 points to close once again in red by closing at 48678 levels on the back of selling pressure and profit taking trend here on Tuesday.

The market volumes of all shares also plunged to extremely thin level of 179 million shares indicating a further decline in the pipeline as according to market analysts if the corrective spell remains it could drag the index further downside towards 48,400 levels.

However, Sui Southern Gas remained on top of trading activity with a volume of 22 million to its credit while Faysal Bank and Aisha Steel were second and third volume leaders with trade volumes of 21 million 15 million shares to their credit respectively. Meanwhile, the international oil prices remained stable in the previous session as market awaits clarity on the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC members to reduce oil output. However, experts suggest prices may turn volatile on any OPEC/non-OPEC commentary.