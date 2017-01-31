KSE-100 index remains volatile despite positive opening

Closes in red with a drop of 214 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which opened positive and recovered at least 600 points in the early part of the trading session but succumbed to selling pressure dragging the index by 214 points to close in red at 48757 points here on Tuesday.

K Electric which is in the limelight for quite a few last trading session retained its position as the volume leader of the day with a trade of 32 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were including TRG Pakistan and Japan Power with trade volume of 24 million and 19 million shares to their credit respectively.

Overall stocks of 385 companies were traded in today’s session out of which242 declined while shares of 133 companies were the gainers while stocks of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The current trend in international oil prices remained volatile as the price fell for the second straight session on Monday to US$52.40/bbl as concerns grow about increasing drilling activity of shale oil which rose by more than 6% since July 2016. Analysts estimated that the shale oil production will rise by 0.29mn bpd in 2017. However, oil prices might increase, according to experts, if the cartel reduced the output by more than expected.