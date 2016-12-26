KSE-100 index remains positive yet with a slight gain

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which witnessed a corrective spell last week managed to turn positive with a slight gain of 55 points to close in green at 46, 689 levels when the trading session closed for the first trading session of the week on Monday. Oil prices rose initially on Tuesday but gave up gains after crude oil inventories data showed a surprise build of 2.25mnbbl this week, first weekly build in five weeks.

Although the index remained positive yet the market volume dropped drastically as low as 179 million shares probably for the reasons of the tail end of the current year 2016. In a stagnant market activity, TRG Pakistan was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 18 million shares to its credit while Engro Polymer and K Electric were second and third volume leaders with trade volumes of 13 million and 11 million to their credit respectively.

However, little support came from distillate and gasoline inventories which fell marginally. Many experts believe prices will trade in a range of US$50 – US$60 in 2017.