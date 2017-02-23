KSE-100 index remains positive with a gain of 80 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Although the market opened on a positive note where brisk trading activity indicated that the market may attain an impressive gain at the end of the day yet the ghastly attack in Lahore depressed the market sentiments yet it remained positive with a gain of 80 points to close in green at 49,062 levels here on Thursday.

The flow of sad news of terror attack in Lahore also contracted the market volume to 266 million while selling and profit taking was also quite visible in the market. Most of the trading took place in the energy, steel and cement sectors while K Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 19.61 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were Aisha Steel and Power Cement with trade volumes of 19.40 million and 19.43 million respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices which always have an impact on the oil based stocks again fell on to US$53.33/bbl on rising U.S. shale oil activity. The losses were recovered somewhat after API reported a surprise draw of 0.8mnbbl, compared with the expectations for a build of 3.5mnbbl. However, participants will wait for EIA crude oil inventories data later in the day.