KSE-100 index remains positive

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index remained positive with a slight gain of 15 points to close in green at 49874.96 levels here on Wednesday. Although the trading pace was slower as compared to previous trading session yet the certain sectors including energy, cement and steel remained the focal point of the investors.

In today;s session lotte chemical retained its position as the volume leader on the second consecutive day with a trading volume of 39 million shares to their credit. The other two volume leaders were including Dost steel with 37 million and Power Cement Closing at 15.63 with a gain of Rs1 against a total trade of 36 million shares respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices fell for third straight session after API data reported a huge inventory build of 14.2 million barrels this week, compared with the expectations for an increase of 2.5 million barrels. In addition, weaker oil demand from China and rising U.S. oil inventories implied that global crude markets remain oversupplied despite OPEC-led efforts to cut output.