KSE-100 index recovers losses with a gain of 553 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Although the intraday trading gave a big dent to the index in the first session of the day with a slide to the level as low as 43695 when the market started day’s trading however when market come to close it recovered with a gain of 553 points in green at 44337 points levels here on the last trading session of the week on Friday.

Despite rising political noise the market which is now at an oversold status offered opportunities for the investors which indicates that the index may take a quantum jump when the market goes into business from next week. Meanwhile the international oil prices rose on Thursday to US$46.45/bbl after evidence of stronger demand from world’s two biggest oil consumers, U.S. and China.

However, experts believe OPEC will have to cut deeper for longer run to support oil prices as global oil stocks remain high. However in an extremely low market volume of 111 million all shares Silk Bank was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 8.30 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were including Power Cement and K Electric with trade volumes of 8.21 million shares and 7.99 million shares to their credit respectively. In today’s session shares of 231 companies made profits while shares of 89 companies were the losers while shares of 17 companies remained unchanged