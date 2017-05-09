KSE-100 Index reaches all time high, surges 1100 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index took a great stride with a gain of over 1103 points crossing over 50,000 levels to close in green exactly at 50935 levels on the first trading session of the week on Monday. Amid brisk trading activity on the back of market volume of 326 million all shares Engro Plymer was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 34 million to their credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were including the Bank of Punjab and Aisha Steel with trade volumes of 18 million and 17 million shares to their credit respectively. Meanwhile the power companies including HUBC, KAPCO, NPL, and NCPL offered a healthy FY18 forward dividend yield of around 8.9% relative to 3 year PIB yield of 6.5% and trades at a P/E of 10.0x. In addition to an attractive dividend yield, the power sector offers a hedge against PKR depreciation and abrupt changes in government tax policies.

Currently the industry is moving towards capacity addition in order to capitalize on lucrative return offered by the government and in the process help reduce the country’s electricity shortfall. However, significant increase in name plate capacity can lead to an ordinate increase in the quantum of circular debt. While a heightened level of circular debt would place burden on the companies’ cash-flows, it would likely support the bottom-line of the respective companies. Within the power universe we highlight HUBC as our top pick backed by lucrative investments in CPEC projects.

The international oil prices fell for the eighth straight session this morning to US$43.74/bbl as growing concerns about global oversupply erased the price gains since OPEC and non-OPEC cut oil output to drain a supply glut and boost prices.

However, experts believe prices to find some support ahead of the OPEC and non-OPEC meeting on May 25th to discuss the possibility of an extension in the output.