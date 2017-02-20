KSE 100 index plunges by 446 points

Amanullah khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index plunged by 446 points on the back of volatile law and order situation to close in red at 48929 levels on the first trading session of the week on Monday. Besides law and order situation the selling pressure and profit taking both by the local and foreign investors also dragged the index amid thin market volume of 344 million all market shares.

Meanwhile the energy, cement, steel and other construction material remain the focal point of the investors while Power Cement was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 26 million shares, the other two volume leaders were including SSGC and K Electric with trade volumes of 21 million and 17 million shares respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices rose in the previous session despite Baker Hughes reporting a rise in U.S. rigs for a fifth consecutive week by 6 rigs, making a total rigs count to 597. In addition, Hedge funds raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil last week to a new record high. However, experts believe that OPEC could extend the pact or apply deeper cuts if global crude inventories fail to drop enough.