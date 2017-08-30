KSE 100 index plunges by 741 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index currently passing through a bearish momentum dipped by 741 points to close in red at 41233 levels in a sluggish trading session hit by hot political as well as humid weather that had a severe impact on the market sentiments. Amid an unimpressive market volume of 130 million all shares TRG was the volume leader with a trade of 15 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders were including Azgard nine and SSGC trade volumes of 14 million and 7 million shares to their credit respectively, the decliningg trend of was apparently reflected in the stoks of 277 companies as losers while only stocks 59 companies were the gainers. Meanwhile the international oil prices were also fell in the previous session, making a low of US$46.13/bbl as U.S. crude oil inventories rise after closure of Houston port and several refineries because of Hurricane Harvey. However, the prices gained some ground after falling by more than 2% on supply disruptions in Colombia and Libya.

