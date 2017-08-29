KSE 100 index plunges by 667 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The bearish spell continued to rule the market sentiment on the back of volatile political activity, rising hype of upcoming festival of Eidul Azha kept the investors away from trading activities while selling pressure by foreign portfolio investors also in dragging dragging the index by 667 points to close in red at 41974 levels here on the opening trading session of the week at PSX on Monday.

The lack of participation in the trading activity led the market volume extremely low at 103 million all shares. The Azgard Nine however was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 12 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were TRG and SSGC with trade volumes of 11 million and over 7 million shares to their credit respectively.

In the backdrop of sluggish market activity the stocks of the majority of the listed companies over 238 were the losers while merely shares of 81 companies were the gainers in todays session.

Meanwhile the international oil prices rose slightly after Hurricane Harvey hits U.S. petroleum industry, knocking out numerous refineries and some crude production.

In addition, Baker Hughes report a decline in U.S. oil rigs count by 4 rigs last week.

However, the gains did not last as prices started to recover for the reason that there could be excess crude as refiners stay shut and don’t process crude to produce fuel.