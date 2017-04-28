KSE-100 index plunges by 345 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index continued to experience the corrective spell resulting in a fall of 345 points to close in red at 49481 levels here on Thursday.

The stock market fell to near four-day lows on Thursday as investors in the wider market resorted to profit-booking following a recent smart rally.

The KSE index 100 recorded exactly a fall of 345.81 points, or 0.69%, to end at 49,481.70. According to market analysts the overbought market confronted a selling pressure from local institutional investors that led to a steady decline of 345 points .

Amid a shaky trading activity with a volume of 398 all shares Engro Polymer was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 36 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were including Aisha Steel and Azgard nine with respective trade volumes of 27 million and 26 million shares accordingly.

Meanwhile, the international oil prices rose initially in the previous session to US$50.17/bbl after U.S. crude oil inventories showed a decline of 3.6 million barrels this week, compared with the expectations for a decline of 1.1 million barrels. The gains, however, did not last as global oil markets remained oversupplied. Still, experts believe prices to find support near current levels as OPEC would extend the production cut for another six months.