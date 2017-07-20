KSE 100 index plunges 217 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The unpredictable political situation that has created uncertainty in stock market as well continued to impact the capital market heavily as the sensitive market vulnerable to the volatile situation had an impact on KSE 100 Index which plunged again by 217 points to close in red at 45418 levels here on Wednesday.

The investors preferred to sit aside waiting for stability on political fronts reducing the market volume also to extremely thin volumes of 165 levels all shares.

The TRG was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 14.10 million shares to its credit. the other two volume leaders were including K Electric and Engro Polymer with trade volumes of 11.60 million and 10.55 million shares to their credit respectively.