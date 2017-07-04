KSE-100 index plunges by 1900 points

Oil supply glut persists in international market

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

A sharp swing struck PSX benchmark KSE-100 index pushing back by 1899 points to close in red at 44668 levels here on the opening trading session of the week on Monday.

Amid extremely low market volume of 156 million all shares Engro Polymer however was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 10 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were Maple Leaf Cement and the Bank of Punjab with trade volumes of 9.47 million and 8.39 million shares respectively.

Meanwhile there was an across the board impact of the drastic decline of the index as the shares of 322 companies were on the losing side while shares of 26 companies were on the positive side.

On the international oil front the oil prices surged higher in the previous session after Baker hughes reported a decline in U.S. rigs count for the first time in 23 weeks.

The prices surged nearly 10% in last eight sessions despite rising output from OPEC countries. However, analyst suggest prices might resist around US$47.00/bbl as supply glut persist and over the news that Libyan oil production hit another record.