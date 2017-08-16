KSE 100 index plunges by 1400 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The KSE 100 Index confronted with a serious blow dragging the index by 1399 points to close in red at 43899 levels. The extremely low market volume of 85 million all shares was self speaking of the prevailing negative politics which is potentially dangerous for economic growth of capital market, said market analysts.

Meanwhile the home remittance which have become a main source of external flows in the backdrop of declining exports, may also affect especially from Saudi Arabia due to financial deficits on falling oil prices as well as levy of tax on expat which is a discouraging factor for overseas workers. It may be noted that over 2.2 million Pakistani workers are a big sources of home remittances from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Amid a depressed trading activity the Bank of Punjab however was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 12.35 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were including K Electric and Azgard nine with trade volumes of 12.25 million and 9.81 million shares to their credit respectively.

The participating stock were on the losing side as the shares of 326 companies were closed negatively while only shares of 39 companies were the gainers.