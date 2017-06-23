KSE-100 index overcomes bearish spell, gains 857 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

After going through a long duration of bearish spell affecting almost all the listed stocks the KSE-100 gained 857 points to close in green at 46332 levels Thursday.

The oversold market however has enough to offer the clever investors in the coming trading sessions which may help the index to recover the washed away gains the bullish trend continued to prevails in the coming trading session.

Amid a comparatively low market volume at 294 million all shares K Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of over 68 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were including TRG and the Bank of Punjab with trade volumes of 15 million shares and 14 million to their credit respectively.

In the overall trading the shares of 257 companies were the gainers while shares of 102 companies remained losers. Shares of 18 companies remained unchanged.