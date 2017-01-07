KSE 100-Index makes new record, crosses 49,000 mark

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan equities closed the last day of the week positive with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at a new record high above 49,000, helped by gains in index names.

At close on Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index recorded a rise of 0.67% or 324.60 points to end at 49,038.23 its highest finish yet.

Elixir Securities, in its report, stated the wider market saw a surge in trading activity, particularly after the morning session, witnessing a 32% jump in volumes versus on Thursday.

Trading volumes rose to 430 million shares compared with Thursday’s tally of 329 million. Shares of 423 companies were traded. At the end of the day, 264 stocks closed higher, 140 declined while 19 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during the day was Rs20.6 billion.

Dost Steels Limited was the volume leader with 51 million shares, gaining Rs0.98 to finish at Rs14.26. It was followed by Aisha Steel Mill with 30.9 million shares, gaining Rs1.00 to close at Rs18.71 and Azgard Nine with 29 million shares, gaining Rs0.68 to close at Rs9.23.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of Rs435 million during the trading session, according to data maintained by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.