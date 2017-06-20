KSE-100 index loses 266 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index which had declined through out the trading sessions of the last week picked up the trend by plunge 266 points on the first trading session of the week here on Monday.

It may be mentioned that during last week the index suffered a huge loss of 5.4% across which is primarily attributed to the volatile conditions stemmed from PANAMA case created a hype in the media. In today’s session the market witnessed an extremely low volumes of 170 million all shares reflecting the extra careful attitude of the investors who preferred to sit on the fence till the political dust is settled down. Amid sluggish market sentiment WorldCall was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 15 million shares, The other two top volume leaders were including K Electric and TRG with trade volumes of 10.80 million shares and 10.70 million shares to their credit respectively.

The stocks of 209 companies marked as losers while stocks of 114 companies were the gainers while stocks 33companies remained unchanged.