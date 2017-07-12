KSE-100 Index loses 2153 points

Increasing political volatility

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index plunged by 2153 points in the face of ever rising political noise on the back of Panamagate case forcing the index to close in red at 44120 point levels hereon Tuesday.

The fall of the index is the heaviest in the recent months scrapping the gains the index had managed to accumulate in the previous trading session with the institutional support.

The volume leader of the day was K-Electric with a trade volume of 17 million shares to its credit while the other two volume leaders were including TRG and Aysha Steel with trade volumes of 9.68 million shares and 9.49 million shares to their credit respectively.

The most volatile trading session of the day amid different speculations as well as rumours on political front the market had an across the board impact with a reflection of the shares of 334 companies were losers as against mere the stocks of 24 companies which managed to close in green.

The session indicates that the investors may become extra cautious at least in the next couple of trading sessions this week with an option to see the stability returns on the political front.

After the Joint Investigation Team submitted its report to the Supreme Court regarding Panama case, the investors in the stock market faced huge loss in their capital.

The decline in the stock market represented a loss of Rs425 billion, informed sources, adding that share value of 305 companies fell as a result.

On Monday, the day the JIT report was submitted, the KSE-100 index experienced a gain of 2.33% or 1,051.66 points, to close at 46,273.81 points.

The stock market has been taking hits since the past month or so for various reasons, including the ‘unjust buildup’ to its entry in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, ‘unfriendly’ measures in the new fiscal year’s budget and the ‘political uncertainty’ related to the Panama Papers case.